At 817, India records least deaths since April 10

New Delhi :

On April 10, India recorded 839 fatalities due to the coronavirus. It is also for the third time in over two and half months that the Covid-19 toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 12th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.





The total caseload rose to 3,03,62,848 after India crossed the three crore mark exactly a week back.





India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.





It is also the 23rd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.





The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,37,064 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,98,454 deaths so far.





According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 60,729 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,94,27,330 till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 33,28,54,527 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,41,983 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,01,00,044 samples have been tested up to June 29 for Covid-19. Of these 19,60,757 samples were tested on Tuesday.