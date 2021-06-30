4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi :

A call about the blast was received at around 12.15 am on Tuesday night after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.





A portion of the roof of the house collapsed due to the explosion, according to officials.





''A fire broke out in a house due to leakage in the LPG gas cylinder resulting in death of four people due to smoke inhalation while another person sustained 25 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to Hedgewar hospital through CATS,'' DFS Director Atul Garg said. Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18) died in the incident while Lal Chand (29) sustained burn injuries, officials said.





An enquiry has been initiated in the matter, they said.