Cop killed, 6 injured in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

The incident occurred on Udaipur road when the police team was going for investigation of a case in a private vehicle which overturned due to tyre burst, Circle Officer Beawar Hiralal said. The deceased has been identified as Sukhram, a constable of Gotan police station, the CO said.





A team from Gotan police station had come to Beawar for investigation of a case. The team was accompanied by a head constable and constable of the Beawar Sadar police station, he said.