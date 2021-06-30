MP slowed vax drive to save stock: Gehlot

Jaipur :

Demanding quick dispatch of 1.50 crore coronavirus vaccines to check the possibility of a third wave hitting his state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday simultaneously accused neighbouring Madhya Pradesh of slowing the vaccination pace in the first few days and then accelerating it on the first day of the mega vaccination drive just to set records and garner the limelight.





Gehlot said that a few states planned to vaccinate a record number of people during the vaccination mega drive.





Quoting an example, he said, "On June 18, 15,000 people were vaccinated in MP, 22,000 people were vaccinated on June 19, however, on June 20, only 692 people were vaccinated. Next day, a total of 16 lakh people were vaccinated."





Vaccination mega drive is meant to save lives and hence there is no need to show off, said the Rajasthan CM.





Gehlot alleged that the vaccination campaign was intentionally delayed in the initial days to save the stock to set records.





On June 21, free vaccination was started for people under the age group of 18 to 44 years of age and this day was celebrated as the start of vaccination mega drive.





On that day, 16 lakh people were vaccinated in MP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earned laurels for the same.





However, in Rajasthan, only 4.72 lakh people received their vaccination dose.





Gehlot also raised questions on vaccine distribution and said that the central government should adopt transparency in vaccine distribution as Rajasthan has been facing hiccups in vaccination due to limited vaccine supply.





On Monday, 2 lakh doses were available, while on Tuesday, only 60,000 doses were available. Hence many centres in the state will be unable to vaccinate people on Wednesday too, said health officials.