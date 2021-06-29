Tue, Jun 29, 2021

Govt hands over probe into Jammu airport drone attack to NIA

Published: Jun 29,202110:14 AM by PTI

Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.

File photo
New Delhi:
The government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

