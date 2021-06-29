President says he pays tax amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh per month

Lucknow :

President Ram Nath Kovind has said he pays tax amounting Rs 2.75 lakh a month.





According to some television news channels, the president said this in Jhinjhak in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receiving President Kovind on his arrival at Lucknow Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/grebb0mbxJ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 28, 2021

Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on June 25.





The train made two stop-overs at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president interacted with his old acquaintances from his school days and the early days of his social service.





Addressing a gathering, Kovind said, "If the president is the highest-paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of Rs 2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my Rs 5 lakh salary."



