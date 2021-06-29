SPO, family shot dead in terror attack

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

New Delhi : Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said SPO Fayaz Ahmad’s wife and daughter tried to save him but they were also fired upon by the militants. Kumar said, “Obviously, there is movement of JeM in this area, so Jaish must be behind it.”