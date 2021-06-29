Twitter removes map showing Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh outside India

New Delhi :

The glaring distortion, which appears on the career section of Twitter website under the header Tweep Life’, has triggered a heavy uproar from netizens who are demanding strict action against the microblogging platform. This is not the first time that Twitter has misrepresented India’s map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.





A mail sent to Twitter on the issue did not elicit a response.





Meanwhile, Twitter appointed Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India to follow the centre’s new rules for social networking websites. The new rules, however, require an Indian resident for the role.