Vax in passport: SII wants govt to talk to EU

Serum Institute of India (SII) has requested the government to take up the matter of inclusion of Covishield vaccine in the EU Vaccination Passport with the European Union and other countries, citing this will affect students and businessmen and cause disruptions to the economy.

New Delhi : Only four vaccines — Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen — have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and only those taken these vaccines will be allowed to travel within the EU. “I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,” Poonawalla said in a tweet.