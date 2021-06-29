A-G Venugopal’s term extended by one year

The central government has decided to extend the tenure of K K Venugopal as the Attorney General by one year, sources said on Monday.
New Delhi:
Though the attorney general usually has a tenure of three years, when his first term as A-G was to end last year, Venugopal had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age.
Keeping in mind the high profile cases he is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, his tenure was extended for one more year, the sources said.
