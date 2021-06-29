1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan in December

Bangalore :

The Indian Space Research Organisation is racing against time to launch the first uncrewed mission in December, as part of the human spaceflight programme ‘Gaganyaan’, due to the adverse impact of the lockdowns that has disrupted hardware delivery schedules.





As part of the mandate of Gaganyaan, two uncrewed flights are planned to test the end-to-end capacity for the manned mission. Officials said the first and second waves of the pandemic have “severely affected” the Gaganyaan programme.