India reorients 50K troops at China border

New Delhi :

India has reoriented around 50,000 troops whose main focus will be the disputed border with China.





Sources said that the Mathura-based 1 strike Corp, earlier tasked to cross the western borders into Pakistan, has been reoriented from its position to disputed border areas with China. In addition to this, in the Central Sector – the least disputed portion of the border running along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to Nepal, deployment has also been strengthened with at least division level troops. A Division of the Indian Army has at least 10,000 troops.





The Panagarh based Mountain Strike Corps has been assigned to the Eastern sector of the border. The XVII Mountain Strike Corps, also called the Brahmastra Corps, has been assigned to hit back along with the eastern sector when the need arises. The Mountain Strike Corps was cleared by the Centre about a decade ago but it had only one division attached to it so far. The government is taking all requisite steps for strengthening of the Mountain Strike Corps. This reorientation of the troops will lessen the soldiers dedicated solely to Pakistan but at the same time, more acclimatized troops who can shift from the northern border to the western border with Pakistan will be available to Indian military planners.