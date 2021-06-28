Additional 2,12,540 vials of Amphotericin B allocated to States, UTs: Union Minister Gowda

Chennai :

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers quoted Gowda as saying, "Additional 2,12,540 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for Mucormycosis have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today."





"The Minister also informed that so far, approximately 10 Lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of Mucormycosis," it added.





Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.





The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.