SC pays tribute to 77 lawyers of SCBA who died due to Covid

New Delhi :

At the start of the day's proceedings, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges.





"We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19. We pay our deepest condolences. We will observe a two-minute silence for the departed souls," Chief Justice Ramana said.





Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaryanan, who was appearing in the first matter listed for the day, appreciated the gesture of the top court and said, "We appreciate the noble and necessary gesture of the court. We know many court staff also lost their lives, we express our condolences to the departed souls". Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the president of the SCBA and appeared in the next matter, said members of the bar appreciate the gesture of the court to pay tribute to the lawyers, who have lost their lives. The apex court reopened on Monday after summer vacation.