Country expected truth from them: Rahul on Centre's vax claims

"The country expected truth from them. Those who don't know what the truth is," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag #VaccineJumla.





He attached a news report that claimed 'the government has revised the list and cut down the production expectations to 135 crore doses from five Covid-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on June 26'.





Earlier, the government on May 13 claimed supplying 216 crore doses of eight different vaccines during the August-December period.





According to the Centre's affidavit, the projected availability of Covid vaccine doses from August 2021 to December 2021 are as follows: Covishield 50 crore, Covaxin 40 crore, Bio E Sub unit vaccine 30 crore, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine 5 crore, Sputnik V 10 crore.





Therefore, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available from all sources by the year end, the Centre had said in the affidavit.



