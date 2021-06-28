2 Kerala CPI-M leaders arrested for harassing female party worker

Thiruvananthapuram :

The police took into custody Baburaj and Lijeesh based on a complaint from the victim, a fellow party female worker who said she was badly harassed by the two.





The police have begun the questioning of the two and they will be produced before a local court later in the day, according to the police.





This issue has been simmering in the party unit at Vadakara for a while and finding that things are not moving, the victim approached the local police.





Here too things did not move at the desired pace and only after the opposition parties -- Congress and the BJP took up the issue, things started to move. It gathered pace after the women's wing of the CPI-M also stepped in.





On Sunday, a medical examination of the victim was conducted and in the wee hours of Monday, the police arrested the two.





When the issue gathered momentum, the CPI-M stepped in and dismissed both the leaders.





Local legislator K.K. Rema had alleged that the police failed to act on time because of the pressure from the party leadership.