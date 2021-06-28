Vice President remembers Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

New Delhi :

People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao's undeterred commitment to national development.





Rao was the prime minister between June 1991 and May 1996.





''My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.





A Renaissance personality in the true sense of the term, Rao was a polyglot and a distinguished man of letters, who showed a keen interest in encouraging mother tongue as the medium of education, the vice president observed. Rao was born on this day in 1921 in Karimnagar, now in Telangana.