PM Modi pays tributes to Rao

Paying rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.
Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2021
Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year. pic.twitter.com/tRRgXH74Se
