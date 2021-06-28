PM Modi pays tributes to Rao

New Delhi :

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.'' The prime minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.





Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.



Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year. pic.twitter.com/tRRgXH74Se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2021



