Cops avert major LeT terror attack

The Jammu Police on Sunday averted a major terror attack and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) which was targeted at a crowded area by an operative of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Jammu: This came after two low-intensity blasts took place near the Jammu Air Force Station. “Another IED weighing 5-6 kgs was recovered by Jammu police. This IED was received by LeT outfit operative and was to be planted at some crowded place,” J&K’s DGP Dilbagh Singh said. As per the police, the IED weighed about 5-6 kg. The suspect has been arrested and is being interrogated. More suspects are likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt. Earlier, the police arrested one terrorist from the Narwal area and seized five IEDs from his possession.
Conversations