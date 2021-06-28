2 drones drop explosives at IAF station in Jammu airport

Jammu :

In what is believed to be the first time Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.”The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack,” Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said.





An FIR was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said, while indicating the case may be taken over by the terror probe agency NIA. Investigators scanned CCTV footage, including from cameras installed on the boundary walls of the airport, in an effort to determine from where the drones came. However, all the CCTV cameras focused on the roadside, officials said.