Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC invites victims to file complaints

New Delhi :

The NHRC team will be available for at least three hours on Monday from 10 a.m. at Staff Officers' Mess, Sector V Saltlake, Kolkata to interact with complainants, victims, petitioners and other stakeholders to address their grievances and listen their points. These members were also present at 4 p.m. on Sunday too.





The NHRC has made it clear that its members would meet victims or complainants, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender, ethnicity and political affiliation. Those who are unable to come have been advised to send their complaints, petitions, supporting evidence and documents at its email ID: nhrcwrit142@gmail.com and or talk to the NHRC team member on Mobile No.: 8826705906 and 8799712259.





As per the direction of West Bengal High Court dated June 18 this year, a Committee was constituted by NHRC Chairperson, Justice (retd) A.K. Mishra, to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in West Bengal.





The NHRC was asked to submit its report before the court by June 30, the next date of hearing.





Hours later, the NHRC constituted a seven-member panel to "enquire into complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal" and told the panel to identify people who were prima facie responsible for the violence and the officers who maintained a "calculated silence".





The Committee, headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, who assumed charge as NHRC member on June 2, has been touring various places in West Bengal and enquiring into veracity of these complaints and allegations.





The committee also comprises National Commission for Minorities Vice Chairman Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L. Desai, NHRC's Director Investigation Santosh Mehra and DIG, Investigation, Manzil Saini, West Bengal Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja and West Bengal State Legal Services Authority member Secretary Raju Mukherjee.





The High Court, which heard several petitions on the violence that erupted after the ruling Trinamool Congress won the state elections, ordered on June 18 that the NHRC has to constitute the committee. The state government rushed to the high court the following day with a review petition, requesting the five judges to recall their order.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mounted a relentless campaign against the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging that its supporters are being targeted. It has alleged that more than 30 people have been murdered and women have been raped and molested as well for supporting the party.