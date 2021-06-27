'Mann Ki Baat' is a non-political platform: Nadda

New Delhi :

Nadda, while addressing the BJP workers in Delhi's east Patel Nagar area after the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme said: "Seventy-eight episodes of the programme were broadcast but Modi has not even once spoken about politics on this platform."





"While avoiding political issues, the Prime Minister always discussed sports, environment, education, culture and highlighted the roles and contribution of people from different walks of life in his 'Mann Ki Baat'," the BJP Chief added.





Nadda further said that in today's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi spoke about the Tokyo Olympic games, environment, vaccines, Doctor's and Chartered Accountant's Day, and water conservation.





To strengthen the saffron party at ground level, Nadda advised party leaders to hold booth level meetings after listening to Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' every month.





Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, Lok Sabha member from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi and others party leaders were also present during the occasion.



