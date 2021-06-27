Delhi needs 45 lakh doses in July to keep up Covid vaccination pace, Centre told: AAP MLA Atishi

New Delhi :

According to the city's vaccination bulletin, 25 per cent of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine.





Atishi said Delhi administered a record 2.07 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday, of which more than 1.50 lakh were given to youths.





Delhi has 7.06 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.4 lakh Covishield doses, available at present. If the authorities continue to vaccinate people at the current pace of 2 lakh daily, this stock will be over in three days, she said.





"We have also written to the Centre that Delhi needs 45 lakh vaccine doses to keep vaccinating people at the rate of 1.5 lakh jabs per day," she said while presenting the vaccination bulletin.