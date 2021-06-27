512th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda: Karnataka CM to release stamp

Bangalore :

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is the Vice-Chairperson of Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority has stated that the event will take place at Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am, wherein Nirmalananda Swami ji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swameeji, Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Nanjavadhuta Swamiji, Chandrashekhara Swamiji of Vishwa Okklligara Mutt among others would grace the occasion.





After releasing the stamp, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction of the study centre virtually through social media platform, Narayana said.





As per the official release by the CMO, the study centre which will be established at a cost of Rs 45 crores will engage in studies throwing light on the history of Kempegowda Bengaluru, as well as the state, about the concepts which Nadaprabhu had about urban development and administrative structure.





"Last year, during the 511th birth anniversary of the Nadaprabhu, Yediyurappa, had laid the foundation stone for the erection of the 108 feet statue of Kempegowda and the creation of Central Park which will be spread over 23 acres, at Bengaluru international airport premises. The statue work is being in progress at Noida. The statue would have been erected by now but has been delayed due to COVID. This will happen by coming February", Narayana said.





On the occasion of Kempegowda birth anniversary, Dr Ashwatha Narayana will visit the Veera Samadhi of Nadaprabhu, located at Kempapure in Magadi Taluk, on Sunday at 8.30 am and offer worship. He will also examine the progress of the works taken up for the development of Kempapura. Later, he will participate in the event at Banque Hall in Vidhana Soudha.