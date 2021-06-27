Banquet halls for marriages with 50 people attending, gyms allowed to open in Delhi from Monday

New Delhi :

The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.





In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.





''Further, the marriages will also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour,'' the order said.





Owners of banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks and social distancing.





''In case, any violation is found strict penal/criminal action will be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises will be sealed forthwith,'' the DDMA warned.





As per the order, gymnasiums and yoga institutes in the city will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent capacity, and owners of these facilities will be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour on the premises.





''In case, any violation is found strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the gymnasium and yoga institute as well as against the individual and the premises shall be sealed forthwith,'' it said.





Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the DDMA order said.





All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5, it added. Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19.





In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.