Create state chambers in all the collectors' offices: Telangana CM

Gajwel :

The officials have also been asked to build twin helipads in all the district collectors' offices.





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister ordered for keeping the inventory of all government departments land bank and assets record ready by July end.





"An estate officer per district should be appointed to enumerate government assets and lands, including their protection and monitoring. They should work under the respective district collector, " he said.





The CM also called for the appointment of a state estate officer under the purview of Chief Secretary.





Meanwhile, Rao said funds worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be kept at the disposal of Ministers and district collectors respectively for the development of villages and cities.