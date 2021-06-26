Kerala sees no respite as daily Covid cases keep soaring

Thiruvananthapuram :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state continued to hover over 10 per cent, the officials added.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the TPR for the day was 10.66 after 12,118 tested positive in the last 24 hours, while the active cases in the state climbed to 1,01,102.





Meanwhile, 118 more patients have succumbed to Covid, pushing the toll to 12,817.





Across the state there were 3,96,863 people under observation at various places which includes 26,298 at hospitals.





With the TPR continuing to remain high, a meeting chaired by Vijayan decided not to allow further relaxations and asked all the places of worship to see that there is no violation of the Covid protocols.