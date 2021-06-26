Gadkari sanctions 11 projects of Rs 6,393.32 crore in Haryana

Chandigarh :

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gadkari in Manali, where the latter is holidaying.





An official statement by the state government said all the projects were accepted by the Union Minister.





The Chief Minister assured the Union Minister that necessary support for taking possession of land at Khatiwas village in Charkhi Dadri District for the construction of Isamailabad-Narnaul expressway would be provided.





He also assured to remove encroachments on Faridabad bypass so that construction of DND-Sohana expressway is expedited.