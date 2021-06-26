SC’s NTF proposes formula to determine country’s O2 needs

New Delhi :

For example, 1.5 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) required for a 100-bed hospital with 25 per cent ICU beds is a formulation that may be examined, the NTF said in its report submitted to the apex court. “Such a formula will be part of a dynamic, evolving process and open to modification and consultation with states as the situation evolves,” said the 12-member panel constituted by the top court on May 6. The active case load of states and UTs as also the doubling rate should be the main factors in allotting oxygen, addressing both the current situation and the future demand, it said. “States/UTs will need to develop a mechanism which can predict oxygen inventory required for next 24 hours and next few days based on the calculations of the formula. These requirements will need to be submitted to the Central Oxygen War Room..,” it said.





The panel recommended that for ensuring judicious use of oxygen, audit of hospitals should be conducted including their pipeline systems saying such audits reduce the usage by 10 to 20 per cent. Giving a number of suggestions, the NTF said guidance protocols may be developed for home based or facility based isolation and self-monitoring programmes and non-hospital COVID care facilities. It said state-wise oxygen audit committees must be put in place, as per the mandate of the top court and there should be a buffer of at least six cylinders in the rural settings, to accommodate for delays and surge, or enough time to transfer to another facility.