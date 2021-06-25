No active Delta+ case in state at present: Andhra Minister

Amaravati :

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas said that the case was reported a few days ago, and the affected person has recovered after successful treatment.





The minister also clarified that the Covid variant has not transmitted to others from the affected patient.





The state government is vigilant about black fungus and Delta+ cases, he said after attending a Covid review meeting here.





At the meeting, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to remain alert till the Covid situation is fully brought under control.