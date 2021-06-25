Deshmukh is being harassed out of frustration: Sharad Pawar on ED action

Mumbai :

The ED on Friday searched Deshmukh's houses in Nagpur and Mumbai. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, resigned as Maharashtra home minister in the aftermath of corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.





''Earlier some (Central) agencies had showered loving attention on the businesses of his son....As far as I know, they did not find anything. So out of frustration, there is attempt to see if he (Anil Deshmukh) can be harassed in any other way,'' Pawar said. ''All these things are not new to us. Anil Deshmukh is not the first (to face such action). A new trend of using power has been shown by those who are in power. There is no need to talk about that issue anymore. We are not at all worried about it,'' Pawar told reporters here.





Asked about the state BJP passing a resolution to seek CBI inquiry against NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab, Pawar said this was novel.





''A national party passing a resolution to demand probe against the leaders of an opposition party was unheard of. (State BJP chief) Chandrakant Patil is an achiever, he can do things hitherto unseen and unheard of, so we are not surprised,'' Pawar said.





He was speaking after a program where former Union minister Subodh Mohite joined the NCP along with his supporters. Mohite has been with various other parties earlier.