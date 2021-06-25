Bank guard shoots customer for not wearing mask

Bareilly :

The security guard deployed at the Bank of Baroda's Junction Road branch shot the customer, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a railway employee, in the leg.





Initial reports say that he got into an argument with the security guard over not wearing a mask.





Rajesh Kumar was admitted to the district hospital in Bareilly while the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, has been taken into police custody. Mishra said that he shot at Rajesh Kumar in a fit of anger.





IGP, Bareilly range, Ramit Sharma, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP City Ravindra Kumar and other officials reached the spot.





The SSP said the accused was a private security guard of the bank who had a licensed gun, from which he opened fire.





He said all the people who were present at the bank were being questioned, and the customer's statement would be recorded after he regains consciousness.



