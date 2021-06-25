Maharashtra crosses 3 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

Mumbai :

"At 2 p.m. hrs on June 25, the total Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr Pradeep Vyas said.





The achievement comes in the wake of the major push given to the vaccination drive by Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, especially intended to prevent the looming threat of spread of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.





The government has directed all the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations in the state, which crossed the 60 lakh case tally (60,07,431) on Thursday, besides the highest death toll which stands at 119,859.





"Push vaccination through public awareness activities, attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations, especially of blue-collar workers," says the new set of guidelines announced by the state on Friday.



