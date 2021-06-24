Short-sighted policies of BJP responsible for rising unemployment: Akhilesh

Lucknow :

"The short-sighted policies of the BJP is responsible for the rising unemployment. The claim of UP CM to provide lakhs of jobs has come to the fore now. The BJP is responsible for ruining the economy," the SP chief said in a statement.





The UP CM used to make tall claims about providing lakhs of jobs to the youths but the reality is that there are hurdles everywhere, be it recruitment of teachers, doctors or in other departments, he said.





He said sub-inspectors were recruited in 2012 and they were given training after selections, but they could not get their positing and salaries yet.





Akhilesh said the BJP government held investors'' summit and made tall claims about investments, signing of MOUs as well as jobs, and big advertisements were put out about it but there is nothing on the ground.





He said during his party's regime, an IT hub was made, Amul plant was established and Samsung started functioning in the state.





"The present CM now shows all this and pats his back," he said.





He said according to a Niti Aayog report, the performance of UP has come down.