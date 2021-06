PM distracting present with theatrics, toying with country's future: Rahul

New Delhi :

Gandhi's reaction came after Modi interacted with the participants of Toycathon-2021 through video-conferencing and said the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture and society.





''Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment. PM is distracting India's present with theatrics and 'toying' with the future,'' Gandhi wrote on Twitter.





The prime minister, in his address, called upon young innovators and startups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of the country's capabilities and ideas to the world.





