TTD EO Jawahar Reddy takes oath as specified authority chairman

Tirupathi :

Along with Reddy, additional EO, A.V. Dharma Reddy has also taken oath as convener of specified authority.





"Jawahar Reddy and additional EO, Dharma Reddy have taken oath as chairman and convener of specified authority respectively on Thursday in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy," said a TTD official.





Initially, Dharma Reddy administered oath to the EO at 'Bangaru Vakili' (golden door) in front of the deity and later he took oath as convener.





Following their oath, both of them participated in Jyestabhishekam programme at Sampangi Prakaram.





Later, the temple priests bestowed vedic blessings on the senior officers and offered 'theertha prasadams' (consecrated food).





"With the blessings of Swamyvaru (deity) I was appointed as TTD EO last year, and now the government of Andhra Pradesh has given me the opportunity to serve as chairman of specified authority also while additional EO has been made convener," said Reddy.





The AP government on Wednesday appointed specified authority for TTD following the expiry of TTD's board of trustees tenure.





Jawahar Reddy said the previous board took several developmental programmes for the welfare of pilgrims and the public.





"Some were completed while some are under progress. We will definitely look towards the completion of these works before the new board is constituted, especially with a special focus on the propagation of Hindu Sanatan Dharma," he added.