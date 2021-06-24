Ahead of crucial meet, 3 militant attacks in J and K

A day before the crucial all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory witnessed three militant attacks on different locations on Wednesday. The LoC was on high alert.
Srinagar:
Militants lobbed a grenade at a deployment party of police and CRPF personnel at Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama. The joint forces fired a few aerial shots in retaliation. No loss of life or injury was reported.
In another incident, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shirmal area of Shopian district. A police spokesperson said acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in the orchards of the Shirmal area in south Kashmir’s Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces.
As the presence of the militants was ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender, he said.
