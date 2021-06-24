Ahead of crucial meet, 3 militant attacks in J and K

Srinagar :

Militants lobbed a grenade at a deployment party of police and CRPF personnel at Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama. The joint forces fired a few aerial shots in retaliation. No loss of life or injury was reported.





In another incident, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shirmal area of Shopian district. A police spokesperson said acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in the orchards of the Shirmal area in south Kashmir’s Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces.





As the presence of the militants was ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender, he said.