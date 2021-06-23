Wed, Jun 23, 2021

NCB detains Dawood brother in drugs case

Published: Jun 23,202104:55 PM by IANS

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar - the Mumbai-based sibling of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar - in connection with a drugs-related case.

"He has been taken under a production remand," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told IANS, but declined to comment further.

Currently, Iqbal, who is lodged in Thane Jail for extortion cases, is being interrogated at the NCB Mumbai office, after his name allegedly cropped up during investigations into various drugs cases being probed by the central agency in the past one year.
