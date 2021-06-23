Social distancing norms violated at Andhra Minister's meeting with state govt scheme beneficiaries

Srikakulam :

Appalaraju held a meeting with the beneficiaries of the state government's 'YSR Cheyuta' DBT scheme at Kasibugga town on Tuesday evening.





A huge number of beneficiaries of the scheme from Kasibugga municipality and parts of Palasa Mandal gathered at the occasion.





'YSR Cheyuta' is a state government DBT scheme under which women from SC, ST, BC and minority categories in the age group of 45 to 60 years will be given a financial aid of Rs 18,750 per annum.





On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released second tranche of Rs 4,395 crores into the accounts of 23,14,342 beneficiaries.