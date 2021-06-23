Editorial: Unlocking as caseload hits 3 cr

Chennai :

India is one of the five nations that make up for 50 per cent of all deaths from COVID-19. Last week, the global death toll had breached the 4 million mark. We are preceded by the US (with six lakh fatalities) and Brazil (with five lakh fatalities) and are trailed by Russia and Mexico. An analysis of the global death toll intervals shows that it took one year for fatalities to hit the 2 mn mark, whereas the subsequent 2 mn deaths took just half that time, at 166 days.





These developments are taking place at a time when India has embarked upon its ‘once bitten twice shy’ mode of universal vaccination. Prime Minister Modi recently announced that all citizens over 18 will be eligible for free vaccination. The about-turn in India’s vaccination policy will see the Centre procuring 75 per cent of the vaccines from manufacturers (which previously included the 25 pc state quota) and giving it for free to states. Also, vaccine seekers need not mandatorily register on the CoWin app.





These welcome changes were affected after the Supreme Court came down hard on the Centre, asking it to explain the logic of vaccination by placing on record all necessary documents. Justice DY Chandrachud who was at the helm of this in the Supreme Court bench questioned the technological divide that prevents people without the know-how or luxury from accessing life-saving vaccines. The question of vaccine shortage faced by states had also propelled this change in the Centre’s policy. As per the Health Ministry dashboard, over 28 crore doses have been administered in India as of Monday - with 22.8 crore first doses and 5.12 crore second doses.





In Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been extended until June 28, while classifying the districts into three categories, depending on the COVID caseload. While the sale of essential goods and services is being permitted, places of entertainment and worship are still being barred, considering the possibility of a surge in cases, in the event of a reopening. Chennai is taking a cautious approach to reopening, as the city had just 2,262 active cases on Sunday, less than 1 per cent of the total cases reported. The low test positivity rate of 2 per cent has also given the region an encouragement of sorts to relax some restrictions.





However, experts have warned citizens of an impending third wave in a matter of months due to a mutation in the coronavirus. The highly transmissible Delta variant, which accounted for 70 per cent of the cases in TN, from December 2020 to May 2021, has now become a cause for concern in Maharashtra. A mutation in this variant, which has been christened as Delta Plus could spread at double the current rate and could stoke the third wave, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 task force informed its CM.





For citizens, the prospect of getting back to normal has never seemed dearer than it has now. And while the urge to return to pre-pandemic routines must be overwhelming, the fact remains that the current respite from COVID is a breather before the next wave breaks out. Several states including TN have anticipated this and begun preparing their healthcare infrastructures to mitigate the influx of patients. We have witnessed how debilitating the pandemic can be. It is imperative that both the Centre and states work in tandem this time around, towards tapering the spread of the virus, through vaccination, selective unlocking and rigorous enforcement of COVID norms.