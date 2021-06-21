Unlock has begun but don't lower guard, warns Yediyurappa

Bangalore :

Taking part in 'Raita Spandana' - a pro-farmer event that was organised by the state Co-operative Department here, he said that the state government had relaxed most of the Covid induced curbs from Monday onwards, but people are under the impression that they have already beaten the virus.

"I am pained to see people keep gathering out there violating Covid safety norms... therefore with my folded hands, I appeal that do not violate Covid safety norms and don't be under the impression that this deadly virus has gone. No, it has not gone yet, it is still lurking out there in the open. So, do wear masks properly, maintain social distance and sanitise hands frequently," Yediyurappa said.

On Monday, Covid restrictions were considerably eased in 17 districts, including Bengaluru, where the case positivity rate is below 5 per cent, after a gap of nearly 55 days, allowing all shops to function until 5 p.m. and public transport also resumed operations with 50 per cent capacity.

In the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxations, in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open till 2 p.m.