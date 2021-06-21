Puducherry logs 233 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally goes up

Puducherry :

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 7,349 samples, Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said.





He said that the Puducherry region recorded 186 of the fresh cases followed by Karaikal (30), Mahe (13) and Yanam (4).





Kumar said three more people (two men and one woman), all hailing from the Puducherry region, succumbed to the virus. The three deceased had diabetes as comorbidity.





The toll increased to 1,726.





While 428 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday, the overall recoveries stood at 1,09,990.





The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 3.17 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 per cent and 95.58 per cent respectively.





He said 12,34,603 samples have been examined so far and 10,61,029 of them turned out to be negative.





He said 36,866 healthcare workers and 22,771 frontline workers have been inoculated so far while 2,99,184 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those who are 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.