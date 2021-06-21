UP: 19-yr-old woman raped while on way to agriculture fields

Ballia :

The victim was going to her agricultural fields with her elder sister on Sunday when Virendra Yadav stopped her, they said.





He also attacked the victim''s sister with a sharp-edged weapon when she objected, leaving her injured, police said.





The accused then took the victim to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her, police said, adding that the woman has been sent to hospital for medical examination.





On the complaint of the victim''s mother, a case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, police added.