Vijayan accuses KPCC president of plotting to abduct his children, Sudhakaran refutes allegations

Thiruvananthapuram :

The public spat between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran over Kannur politics took a bitter turn with Vijayan alleging that Sudhakaran has plotted to abduct his children, while Sudhakaran challenging him to prove it.





The allegation was raised by Kerala Chief Minister on Friday during a press meet as he said, " A friend of Sudhakaran, one of his financiers, came to my house in the early morning. I don't want to name him. This person, a political rival, told me Sudhakaran was planning to abduct my children. My children were school going kids then. I didn't reveal it to anyone, including my wife. She would have gotten scared hearing such a thing."





Vijayan was speaking about the incident that happened many years ago.





Sudhakaran rubbishing the allegation challenged the Kerala Chief Minister to prove it. He also asked why did not Vijayan approach the police then.





"Chief Minister Vijayan alleged that a late friend of mine had told him that I had planned to kidnap CM's children. Why not say his name? Vijayan should have immediately informed the police, had something like this happened. This is not appropriate for the chair and dignity of a Chief Minister", said Sudhakaran.





The bitter spat between the duo both political rivals from Kannur started with Sudhakaran in an interview to vernacular media claiming that he had once when studying in Thalassery Brennen College physically assaulted Vijayan.





Reacting to which Chief Minister said that it could be Sudhakara's fantasy and hit back saying that during one violent clash between Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Kerala Muslim Students Federation (KSF), Sudhakaran was paraded half naked in college by KSF activists for disturbing a college function. "Actually I did not want to reveal all this. I feel sorry for telling all this. But when one raises all false incidents, I am forced to reveal the facts", CM had said.





In the press meet today, Sudhakaran claimed that the media had published his off-the-record conversation and also denied the incident mentioned by the Chief Minister."Vijayan and a section of the media is purposefully trying to depict me as a goon. People and congress workers know me well and such attempts will turn futile", he said.