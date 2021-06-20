Sun, Jun 20, 2021

Mumbai: Man arrested,10 pistols, 12 magazines recovered from his possession

Published: Jun 20,2021

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai:
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mulund area and recovered 10 pistols and 12 magazines from his possession.

As per an official from the Crime Branch, Singh's family is involved in manufacturing arms.

"The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. His family is involved in manufacturing arms," the Crime Branch official said.

