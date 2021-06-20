Mumbai: Man arrested,10 pistols, 12 magazines recovered from his possession

Mumbai :

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mulund area and recovered 10 pistols and 12 magazines from his possession.





The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.





As per an official from the Crime Branch, Singh's family is involved in manufacturing arms.





