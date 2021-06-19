PM Modi to address lead event of 7th International Yoga Day on June 21

New Delhi :

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels.





The event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.





As per the official release, the Ministry of AYUSH, the nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), has highlighted the important role of Yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run up to the IDY.





The main theme of IDY 2021 is "Yoga for Wellness", which is aligned to the current pre-occupations.





Numerous digital initiatives taken by the Ministry together with nearly 1000 other stake-holding institutions made the practice of Yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.





The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run up to the June 21 in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.





The IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration/ performance of Yoga at 7 am. The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga drills of about 45 minutes' duration, will be the vehicle that facilitates such harmony. Lakhs of Yoga lovers have already committed themselves to be a part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their own homes.





Those who require guidance for performing CYP are invited to follow the live demonstration from the lead event (televised) on any of the Doordarshan channels. The Yoga demonstration will follow the Prime Minister's address, and will be from 7:00 to 7:45 AM (IST).





This live Yoga demonstration will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.





The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.