Assam rocked by 4.2-magnitude quake, fifth tremor to hit region in 24 hours

Guwahati :

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicentre near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 kms.





There was no immediate report of injury or damage to property.





The state was rocked by two more quakes, including a 4.1-magnitude one early on Friday, which also had its epicentre in Sonitpur district.





Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicentre in Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday, and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicentre in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.





No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the temblors.





The northeastern region sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes.





A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.