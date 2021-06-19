Dams in Western region filling up fast, but Mettur level dips

Coimbatore :





The storage level in the Pillur Dam is maintained at 97 feet as against its full reservoir level of 100 feet. The inflow into the dam has come down to 7,000 cusecs and the same quantity of water is discharged on Friday evening. The dam received 12,000 cusecs on Thursday and it reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Friday morning. Similarly, the level in the Siruvani Dam in Coimbatore has also risen to 24.27 feet on Friday morning as against its full reservoir level of 49.5 feet following torrential rains in catchment areas. It was a sharp increase within the last three days from just 13.12 feet on Monday.





In Tirupur district, the Amaravathi Dam's storage level stands at 79.40 feet as against its full reservoir level of 90 feet and the inflow is at 2,241 cusecs, while the outflow is 250 cusecs on Friday. Also, in Thirumurthi dam, the water level is at 42.70 feet as against its full reservoir level of 60 feet. Water levels in most of the dams have been on the rise except Mettur Dam, where the storage level is dipping gradually due to discharge for Delta irrigation. The inflow into the dam also remains meager at 466 cusecs. From 96.810 feet on June 12 the dam's storage has dipped to reach 92.840 feet on Friday.

The inflow was at 10,178 cusecs and the discharge was 800 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 200 cusecs in River Bhavani. The storage has brought great relief to farmers as more than 1.03 lakh acres in Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts are dependent on it. .