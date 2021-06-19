Country pays tribute to Milkha, PM Modi describes him 'colossal sportsperson'

The entire country paid glowing tribute to Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died on Friday, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a colossal sportsperson who captured the nation's imagination .
In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021
