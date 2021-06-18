Rahul takes a dig at Modi govt over fuel prices

New Delhi :

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi, who is Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "Such is the development of Modi government that if the prices of petrol and diesel do not increase any day then it becomes a bigger news."

His remarks came over the issue of increase in the price of fuel prices across the country.

On Friday, petrol prices were hiked again by 26-27 paise while diesel rates went up by 28-30 paise, taking fuel prices across metros to record highs.

In several states the price of petrol per litre has crossed Rs 100 while diesel is selling over Rs 90 per litre.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre over the rise in the furl prices in the last several months.